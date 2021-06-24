Samuel J. Johnson Sells 56,685 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,254,929.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.