Samuel J. Johnson Sells 56,685 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,254,929.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
