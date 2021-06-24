Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells $2,185,784.64 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $2,185,784.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,888,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,398,947.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Jeremi Gorman sold 35,103 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $1,859,756.94.

On Monday, April 19th, Jeremi Gorman sold 15,271 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $919,008.78.

On Friday, April 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,119 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $2,242,267.52.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $66.35 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price target on Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth $36,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.