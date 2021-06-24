Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.67 ($118.43).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRA:HEN3 opened at €89.60 ($105.41) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €94.63. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.