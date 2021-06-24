Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TPK. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,910 ($24.95) price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,731.50 ($22.62).

TPK opened at GBX 1,740.50 ($22.74) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,855.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The firm has a market cap of £3.92 billion and a PE ratio of -170.25.

In other news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

