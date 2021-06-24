Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Price Target Cut to GBX 420 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) had its price objective cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MANO stock opened at GBX 235 ($3.07) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 241.83. Manolete Partners has a 52-week low of GBX 174.77 ($2.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 571.20 ($7.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £102.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Manolete Partners’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

