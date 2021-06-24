Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group to GBX 8,310 ($108.57) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 6,200 ($81.00) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,043.85 ($78.96).

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,950 ($77.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,127.24.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

