Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $218,000 Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 2U were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in 2U by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,855,000 after buying an additional 1,437,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at $31,439,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,946,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,868,000 after purchasing an additional 279,307 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth $9,379,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,958,000 after purchasing an additional 215,827 shares during the period.

Get 2U alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWOU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

TWOU stock opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.