BlackRock Inc. Acquires 81,485 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,029,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,485 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.63% of Grid Dynamics worth $48,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,469,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $623,628.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 207,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,630 shares of company stock worth $5,138,209 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

GDYN stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $994.62 million, a PE ratio of -91.80 and a beta of 0.85. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDYN. Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

