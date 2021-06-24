BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 98,261 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.19% of uniQure worth $49,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in uniQure in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 81,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in uniQure by 63.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 13,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $212,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,679.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $72,652.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,927 shares in the company, valued at $8,522,202.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,050 shares of company stock worth $993,526. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. uniQure has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $68.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.28.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. uniQure’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. UBS Group started coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

