BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,664 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Mercantile Bank worth $48,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington purchased 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $490.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

