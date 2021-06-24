BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 726,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.57% of Precigen worth $50,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at about $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Precigen by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. The company had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million. Analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 509,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $3,856,665.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,342,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,706,275.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $59,053.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,999.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,648,000 shares of company stock worth $18,610,405. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGEN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Precigen in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

