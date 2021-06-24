Brokerages Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will post sales of $3.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $11.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.07 billion to $13.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after purchasing an additional 868,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,287.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after buying an additional 583,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Thor Industries by 44.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after buying an additional 308,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 28.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,521,000 after acquiring an additional 239,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,224.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 236,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $108.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.85. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.38. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.