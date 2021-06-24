BlackRock Inc. Acquires 2,035 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $53,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEB. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seaboard by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Seaboard during the first quarter worth about $4,981,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Seaboard by 4.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,679,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Seaboard during the first quarter worth about $1,404,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seaboard by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 12 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,751.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,265.69. Seaboard Co. has a 1 year low of $2,624.50 and a 1 year high of $3,945.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

