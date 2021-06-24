Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Clearfield by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter worth about $132,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Clearfield by 1,593.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the period. 35.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLFD. Northland Securities upgraded Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Clearfield from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,642 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,768.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,627,262.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,300 in the last three months. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLFD opened at $35.86 on Thursday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $492.47 million, a PE ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $29.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

