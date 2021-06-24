BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ultralife were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ultralife in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Ultralife in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

ULBI stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66. Ultralife Co. has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $136.98 million, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 4.49%.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

