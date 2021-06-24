SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get SRAX alerts:

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on shares of SRAX in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

SRAX stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.86. SRAX has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 165.90% and a negative return on equity of 84.63%. On average, analysts predict that SRAX will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SRAX by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 35,698 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SRAX by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 131,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SRAX (SRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.