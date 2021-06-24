BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 523.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Maxim Group started coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $45.82.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). Analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

