John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WDGJF. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of WDGJF opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

