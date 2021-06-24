Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Technip Energies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Technip Energies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS THNPF opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. Technip Energies has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

