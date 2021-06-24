Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given Underperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cameco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cameco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.08.

Shares of CCO stock opened at C$24.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.30. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$11.84 and a 52 week high of C$26.62. The stock has a market cap of C$9.63 billion and a PE ratio of -247.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.02 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

