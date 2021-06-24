Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$22.50 at CIBC

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.61.

Shares of OR opened at C$17.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$12.39 and a one year high of C$18.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.64.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$66.92 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In related news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$103,569.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,343.57.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

