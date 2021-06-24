Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to announce sales of $4.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.31 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $3.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $17.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.22 billion to $17.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.89 billion to $18.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.23.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 522,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,186,000 after buying an additional 143,341 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 125,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock opened at $80.25 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.