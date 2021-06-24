BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 2,591 Shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 70.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in United Security Bancshares were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 32,877 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 117,964 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

UBFO opened at $8.01 on Thursday. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $136.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.15.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of United Security Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

