BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,394,000 after buying an additional 6,129,184 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,469,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,797,000 after buying an additional 718,890 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,488,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,771,000 after acquiring an additional 700,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,223,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,576,000 after acquiring an additional 654,065 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $111.45 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $112.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

