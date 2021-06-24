BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cadiz were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cadiz by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cadiz by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 35,751 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cadiz by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cadiz by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDZI opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25. Cadiz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDZI. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

