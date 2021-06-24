BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,545 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sientra were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,795,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,436 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sientra by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Sientra by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,367,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after buying an additional 363,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sientra by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after buying an additional 97,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $423.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.13. Sientra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.23 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIEN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Sientra Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.