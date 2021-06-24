BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 2,210 Shares of General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in General Finance were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in General Finance by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 643,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 84,243 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of General Finance by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Finance by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 23,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Finance by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 50,857 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Finance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 640,918 shares of General Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $12,164,623.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 531,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,088,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of General Finance in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of GFN opened at $19.01 on Thursday. General Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.88 million, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $90.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.40 million. General Finance had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Finance Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

