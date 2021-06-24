Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Smith Micro Software were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth $347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 57,054 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. 33.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at $291,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $289.41 million, a PE ratio of -181.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMSI shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.