Rhumbline Advisers Has $181,000 Stock Position in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Applied Genetic Technologies worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $178.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.21. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

