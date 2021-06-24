Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 11,818 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) by 114.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Poseida Therapeutics were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 582.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTX opened at $9.02 on Thursday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $17.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Poseida Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $33,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 57,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $546,078.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,185,506.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,520 shares of company stock worth $1,695,928. 19.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

