Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 4,850 Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GATO. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the first quarter worth $138,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

GATO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

In other Gatos Silver news, VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 11,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $193,440.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,440.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Adam Dubas sold 10,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,982.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 223,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,631 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GATO opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.