First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Northwest Bancorp were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNWB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 310.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $181.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.02. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $18.74.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $16.19 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

First Northwest Bancorp Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

