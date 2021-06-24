Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 12,200 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 35.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of OSG opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.33 million, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.38. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.27 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.95%.

In related news, major shareholder Saltchuk Resources, Inc. bought 720,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,251.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,203,554 shares in the company, valued at $31,775,427.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

