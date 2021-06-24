Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,250 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,280 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Exterran worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Exterran by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Exterran in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE:EXTN opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Exterran Co. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $136.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Exterran Co. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew James Way acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 460,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $1,452,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 748,600 shares of company stock worth $2,997,516. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

