Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Safeguard Scientifics were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SFE opened at $7.25 on Thursday. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $151.95 million, a P/E ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

