HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in HF Foods Group were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HFFG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 111,162 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of HF Foods Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 685.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFFG opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $287.60 million, a P/E ratio of -184.61 and a beta of 1.53. HF Foods Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.38 million during the quarter. HF Foods Group had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

HF Foods Group Profile

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food service distributor to Asian restaurants located in the Southeastern, Pacific, and Mountain West regions of the United States. It distributes Asian specialty food items, meat and poultry products, seafood, fresh produce, packaging and other items, and commodities.

