Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 20,900 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 47.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -96.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.17 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 10,923 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $121,136.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,212,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,713,364.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $97,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,744.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,845. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

