Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €200.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €186.00 ($218.82) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €184.33 ($216.86).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €183.50 ($215.88) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company’s fifty day moving average is €176.37.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

