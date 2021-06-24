Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €55.00 ($64.71) price target from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DPW. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €56.09 ($65.99) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €58.82 ($69.19).

Shares of DPW opened at €57.12 ($67.20) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.72. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

