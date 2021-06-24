Raymond James Analysts Give NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) a C$6.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

Shares of NanoXplore stock opened at C$3.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. NanoXplore has a twelve month low of C$1.43 and a twelve month high of C$4.86. The stock has a market cap of C$561.82 million and a PE ratio of -55.63.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.