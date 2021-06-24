Zacks Investment Research Lowers StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) to Hold

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “
NASDAQ SNEX opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.20. StoneX Group has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $70.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.71.
In related news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $398,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,055.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 2,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $173,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,010 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,012 shares of company stock worth $1,786,551 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in StoneX Group by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in StoneX Group by 425.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
