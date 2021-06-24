Zacks Investment Research Lowers StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) to Hold

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.20. StoneX Group has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $70.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.71.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneX Group will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $398,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,055.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 2,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $173,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,010 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,012 shares of company stock worth $1,786,551 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in StoneX Group by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in StoneX Group by 425.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

