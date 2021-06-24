Insider Buying: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) Major Shareholder Buys $75,000,000.00 in Stock

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) major shareholder Acquisition Sponsor I. Fortress bought 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,525,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 179,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

FAII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

