Katrina Lake Sells 198,876 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $11,858,975.88.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $1,453,828.80.

On Monday, May 17th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $1,426,721.66.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,439,817.60.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $1,485,765.32.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 2.02. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.33.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 8.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,666,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,698,000 after acquiring an additional 454,401 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.2% during the first quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,922,000 after acquiring an additional 705,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,133,000 after acquiring an additional 172,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,771,000 after acquiring an additional 783,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

