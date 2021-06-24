Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $4,525,212.14 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 60,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $4,525,212.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.21. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -427.03 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SDGR shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

