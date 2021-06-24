Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $4,525,212.14 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 60,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $4,525,212.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.21. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -427.03 and a beta of 1.01.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SDGR shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.
Schrödinger Company Profile
SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
