Head to Head Comparison: IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares IHS Markit and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHS Markit 12.36% 11.30% 5.88% EverQuote -3.67% -19.74% -11.26%

IHS Markit has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of IHS Markit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of IHS Markit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of EverQuote shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IHS Markit and EverQuote’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHS Markit $4.29 billion 10.92 $870.70 million $2.32 47.62 EverQuote $346.93 million 2.81 -$11.20 million ($0.41) -83.49

IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than EverQuote. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IHS Markit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IHS Markit and EverQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHS Markit 0 5 9 0 2.64 EverQuote 1 0 5 0 2.67

IHS Markit currently has a consensus price target of $89.25, suggesting a potential downside of 19.21%. EverQuote has a consensus price target of $53.20, suggesting a potential upside of 55.42%. Given EverQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than IHS Markit.

Summary

IHS Markit beats EverQuote on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. The company's Transportation segment provides authoritative analysis; sales and production forecasts for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrains, components, and technology systems; performance measurement and marketing tools for carmakers, dealers, and agencies; predictive analytics and marketing automation software; and critical information for used car dealers and their customers in the used car buying process. It also offers comprehensive data on ships, and monthly import and export statistics. The company's Resources segment provides upstream services, including technical information, analytical tools, and market forecasting and consulting for the upstream industry; and downstream information, such as market forecasting, midstream market analysis and supply chain data, refining and marketing economics, and oil product pricing information for the chemical, refined products, agriculture, and power industries. The company's Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment provides discovery technologies, research tools, and software-based engineering decision engines; economic and risk data and analytics, forecasts, and scenario tools; and performance and cost benchmarking analysis for technology, media, and telecom industry. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

