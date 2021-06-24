Critical Survey: QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL)

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and Spindle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet 3.98% 7.91% 5.31% Spindle N/A N/A N/A

This table compares QuinStreet and Spindle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $490.34 million 2.02 $18.10 million $0.34 54.41 Spindle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Spindle.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.7% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of QuinStreet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Spindle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

QuinStreet has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spindle has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for QuinStreet and Spindle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00 Spindle 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuinStreet currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.54%. Given QuinStreet’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Spindle.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Spindle on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers. It provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, home services, and business-to-business technology. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Spindle Company Profile

Spindle, Inc. provides payment-processing services to merchants using its Catalyst Gateway. It also acts as an agent, independent contractor, or referral partner to broker merchants that it secures to other merchant processors for ongoing fees based on processing volume. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses. The company is based in Marco Island, Florida.

