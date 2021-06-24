Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CPG. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Shares of CPG opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 2.96. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 21.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,509,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104,713 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 595.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,544,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,400 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $14,761,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 106.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,026,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,247,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,802 shares in the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.