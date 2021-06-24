JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report sales of $30.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.18 billion to $31.02 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $32.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $120.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.24 billion to $121.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $119.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.18 billion to $122.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $151.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $457.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566,427 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,076 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

