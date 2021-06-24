Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 143,038 shares.The stock last traded at $61.55 and had previously closed at $61.72.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. Lydall had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lydall by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lydall by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Lydall by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 404,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 176,934 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lydall by 5,630.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lydall by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 452,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Lydall Company Profile (NYSE:LDL)

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

