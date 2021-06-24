Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued their buy rating on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.40 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.18.

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 126.6% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 418,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 48,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 345,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 100,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

